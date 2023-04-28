Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 8,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.16. The company had a trading volume of 388,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.33 and its 200-day moving average is $157.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

