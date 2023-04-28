Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $11.35 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EFA traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $73.32. 2,986,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,405,646. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

