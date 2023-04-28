Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $2.02 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

TFC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,331,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.