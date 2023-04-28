Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $396.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.00 and a one year high of $398.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

