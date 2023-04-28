Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,264 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $48,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.99. The company had a trading volume of 35,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,485. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $117.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

