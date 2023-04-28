Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519,200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 449.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,170,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,257 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,678,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,282,000 after purchasing an additional 576,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,114,000 after purchasing an additional 556,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.24. 113,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.