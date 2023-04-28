Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,837 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,550,168,000 after purchasing an additional 71,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,618,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.85.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.06 and its 200-day moving average is $350.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

