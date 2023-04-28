Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,553.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 374,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,503,000 after buying an additional 31,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

