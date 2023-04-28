HI Hits 1-Day Volume of $323,601.60 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. HI has a total market capitalization of $22.69 million and $323,601.60 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00027036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019367 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,097.40 or 1.00000934 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00821637 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $275,544.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.