Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, an increase of 455.9% from the March 31st total of 91,100 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Hillstream BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Hillstream BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Performance

HILS stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,546. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Hillstream BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

Separately, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillstream BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

