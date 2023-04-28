Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.68-5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.69. Hilton Worldwide also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.54-1.59 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HLT traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,712. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $162.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.56.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 159.48%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $337,490,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,214,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,098,000 after purchasing an additional 310,068 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

