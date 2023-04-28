Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLTGet Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 159.48% and a net margin of 13.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide updated its Q2 guidance to $1.54-1.59 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.68-5.88 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HLT opened at $141.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.56. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $162.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.