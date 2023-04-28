Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 159.48% and a net margin of 13.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide updated its Q2 guidance to $1.54-1.59 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.68-5.88 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HLT opened at $141.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.56. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $162.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

