Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.81.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $141.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.53. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $162.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $200,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $970,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $5,298,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.