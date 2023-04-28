HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

HMN Financial Price Performance

Shares of HMNF opened at $18.37 on Friday. HMN Financial has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HMN Financial

About HMN Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMNF. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in HMN Financial by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in HMN Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in HMN Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in HMN Financial by 88.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company which operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firm’s business involves attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans as well as consumer, construction and commercial business loans.

