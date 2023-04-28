HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
HMN Financial Price Performance
Shares of HMNF opened at $18.37 on Friday. HMN Financial has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter.
About HMN Financial
HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company which operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firm’s business involves attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans as well as consumer, construction and commercial business loans.
