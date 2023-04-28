Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 304.5% in April

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 304.5% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of HCMLY stock remained flat at $13.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 16,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,261. Holcim has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

