Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of HOMB stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 45,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

