Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.92. 2,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $59.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

In related news, SVP David Barber sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $42,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $112,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.