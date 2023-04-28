Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.55-$9.80 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.55 and its 200 day moving average is $201.60. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell International by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

