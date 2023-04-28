Horizen Price Hits $9.70 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $132.22 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $9.70 or 0.00033140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00129301 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00049338 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001104 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,626,925 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

