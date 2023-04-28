Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.66% from the stock’s current price.

TWNK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Hostess Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.63. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

