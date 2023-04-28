Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Trading Down 8.6%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) fell 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.00). 114,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 174,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.19).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £220.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,142.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

