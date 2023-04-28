Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $632.34

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 632.34 ($7.90) and traded as high as GBX 674.40 ($8.42). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 668.60 ($8.35), with a volume of 3,280,043 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on HWDN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.99) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.87) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 762.50 ($9.52).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 689.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 632.65. The company has a market cap of £3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,181.82%.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 23,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.42) per share, for a total transaction of £158,632.64 ($198,117.45). In related news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 23,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.42) per share, for a total transaction of £158,632.64 ($198,117.45). Also, insider Andrew Cripps purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £30,240 ($37,766.95). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,100 shares of company stock worth $18,931,754. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

