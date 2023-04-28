Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of HWDJY remained flat at $34.74 during trading hours on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

