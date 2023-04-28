H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Raised to C$15.75

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment company. It engages in the business of ownership, operation, and development of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Industrial, Office, and Retail. The Retail segment is involved in grocery-anchored and single tenant properties.

