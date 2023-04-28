Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUBG. UBS Group lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Price Performance

HUBG opened at $80.82 on Friday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,885,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 890,518.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 195,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 195,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after buying an additional 112,824 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.