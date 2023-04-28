Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.19 and last traded at $77.36. 79,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 204,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.95.
HUBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.46.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 49.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 101.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 175.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
