Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.15 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15, Briefing.com reports. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell updated its FY23 guidance to $13.00-13.50 EPS.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.14. The stock had a trading volume of 146,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,408. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $268.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $90,375,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 182,790 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,817.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,279,000 after purchasing an additional 130,151 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

