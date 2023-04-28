Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.34-5.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Hubbell from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $267.36. The stock had a trading volume of 300,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,517. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.36 and its 200 day moving average is $239.19. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $268.30.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.