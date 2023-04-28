Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana updated its FY23 guidance to at least $28.25 EPS.

Humana Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $525.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $502.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.39. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Humana

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Humana by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Humana by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Humana by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.