Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,178 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 966,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,592,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 278,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,149,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,492,000 after purchasing an additional 351,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. 6,618,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,876,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

