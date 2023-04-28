Huntington Bancshares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 23,648 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 315% compared to the average daily volume of 5,695 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

HBAN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. 11,816,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,941,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

