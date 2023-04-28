ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.00

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 154249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth $139,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 711,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ICL Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

