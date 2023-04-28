ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Achieves $280.40 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. ICON has a total market cap of $280.40 million and approximately $74.82 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 955,587,778 coins and its circulating supply is 955,586,654 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 955,355,820.4205555 with 955,355,744.7420866 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.29930589 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $87,061,827.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

