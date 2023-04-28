ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.40-13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.94-8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.69. 1,770,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $249.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 23.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

