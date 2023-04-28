IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.25-$8.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.13 EPS.

IDEX Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $207.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.24.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.17.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

