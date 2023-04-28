Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $240.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.79. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

