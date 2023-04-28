Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Briar Hall Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after acquiring an additional 520,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,443,000 after purchasing an additional 151,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,523. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.12 and a 200-day moving average of $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

