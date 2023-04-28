Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $229.00 at Robert W. Baird

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $224.00 to $229.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $204.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $309.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 62.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after buying an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $284,269,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

