Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% (implying $4.9-5.0 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.76. The stock had a trading volume of 660,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,998. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $309.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Illumina

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.70.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $718,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 35,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

