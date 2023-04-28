Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $205.20 and last traded at $208.78. 272,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,255,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $284,269,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.