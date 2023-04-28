IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $27.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.20% from the company’s current price.

IMAX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. IMAX has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IMAX by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IMAX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after buying an additional 385,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IMAX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in IMAX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,033,000 after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

