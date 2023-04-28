Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMVT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Immunovant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Immunovant from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,408 shares of company stock worth $145,774. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 3.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Immunovant by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 20.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

