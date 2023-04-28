Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a growth of 4,595.2% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Imperial Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.5843 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 6.59%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.