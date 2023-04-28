Ingenta (LON:ING) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.42). Approximately 1,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 37,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.44).

Ingenta Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,036.36 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to move content forward in marketplace for print and digital products, such as royalties, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

