Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$19.50 at CSFB

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CSFB from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INE. Cormark dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

INE stock opened at C$13.83 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.53 and a twelve month high of C$20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.49.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$203.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.20 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3098258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

