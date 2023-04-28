Insider Buying: Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) CEO Buys 4,235 Shares of Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) CEO James J. Kim acquired 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $60,814.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,355.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. 201,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.79. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. Analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

