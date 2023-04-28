Insider Buying: Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS) Insider Buys £1,970.72 in Stock

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) insider Thomas Ilube purchased 24,634 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,970.72 ($2,461.25).

Thomas Ilube also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crossword Cybersecurity alerts:

On Thursday, April 27th, Thomas Ilube acquired 12,136 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £970.88 ($1,212.54).

Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Performance

LON:CCS opened at GBX 7.75 ($0.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.26 million, a PE ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 0.51. Crossword Cybersecurity Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.23.

About Crossword Cybersecurity

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks; Trillion, a mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Identiproof that enhances the security and privacy of digital credentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.