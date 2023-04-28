Insider Buying: First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Purchases 300 Shares of Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) Director William Randolph Krieble purchased 300 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.94 per share, with a total value of $10,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at $189,554.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

First Financial Stock Performance

First Financial stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 67,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,367. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $417.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 27.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Financial by 42.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 156,091 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in First Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 368,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 122,504 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,098,000 after buying an additional 42,849 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

