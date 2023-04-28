Insider Buying: INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC) Insider Acquires 4,508 Shares of Stock

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) insider Christopher Hancock purchased 4,508 shares of INSPECS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £4,327.68 ($5,404.87).

INSPECS Group Stock Up 7.2 %

LON:SPEC traded up GBX 7.15 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 106.15 ($1.33). 312,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.82. The firm has a market cap of £107.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,300.00 and a beta of 2.44. INSPECS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 360 ($4.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.71.

INSPECS Group Company Profile

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames, as well as lens products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Ivana Helsinki, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Day Birger, Liberty London, Henri Lloyd, Et Mikkelsen, Caterpillar, and BOTANIQ brand names.

