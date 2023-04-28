Insider Buying: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Acquires 6,473 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,007.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 3.9 %

OCFC stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. 88,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3,381.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCFC. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

